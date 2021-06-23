Ford Fireworks show is Monday, June 28 🎆

DETROIT – The Ford Fireworks are coming up!

Join us Monday, June 28 for the show on WDIV-Local 4 and streaming live on ClickOnDetroit. Coverage starts at 9 p.m. with the fireworks beginning as the Sun goes down.

The annual fireworks show in Detroit will stay in the suburbs for a second consecutive year because of COVID-19. The June 28 show will be broadcast on television from Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township. The park will be closed to spectators.

“One more year,” said Tony Michaels, president of The Parade Company, which organizes the show.

John Roach, a spokesman for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, said events like the fireworks show require weeks of planning.

"There was no way to predict COVID conditions months in advance,” he said.

Mask rules have been eased in Michigan as vaccination rates rise. But Detroit’s performance is lagging the statewide figure.

Michaels is pledging to return to downtown Detroit and the Detroit River in 2022.

