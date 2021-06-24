The most popular dog breeds in 2021 are ...

If you’re a dog lover, what’s your favorite breed?
There are many types of breeds, but evidently, there are some more popular than others.
Looking into a database of more than a million pets, Rover recently released its most popular dog breeds.
The top 20, in order, are:
- Mixed breed
- Labrador Retriever
- Golden Retriever
- German Shepherd
- Goldendoodle
- Chihuahua
- Siberian Husky
- Yorkshire Terrier
- American Pit Bull Terrier
- Australian Shepherd
- Dachsund
- Shih Tzu
- French Bulldog
- Boxer
- Labradoodle
- Beagle
- Maltese
- Poodle
- Miniature Schnauzer
- Pomeranian
The breed that made the biggest jump on the list from last year was the Goldendoodle, which moved up from No. 9 to No. 5. The most popular puppy breeds of the year were mixed breed and the Goldendoodle, according to Rover.
There was also a survey of 1,000 dog owners conducted by Rover, with some highlights, including:
- 67% of dog owners said they welcomed a new dog into their family.
- More than half of dog owners join a club or attend a meeting related to their dog’s breed.
- 76% of dog parents said breed was most important to them when getting a new dog.
- 60% of dog owners wanted a pet that would snuggle.
- 54% of dog owners wanted a breed that got along with other pets.
- 51% of dog owners wanted a breed that was highly intelligent.