From the Vault: Dwayne X. Riley goes to Hell

HELL, Mich. – For us in news media, we are frequently told by adoring viewers to do stories in Hell.

Our passionate fans are so spirited in their requests that most emails don’t even tell us what they want us to cover in the Livingston County community, just enthusiastic requests that we “Go to Hell!”

In August 1987, Local 4′s own Dwayne X. Riley visited the community -- located north of Ann Arbor and south of Pinckney -- to get the inside scoop on Hell. Speaking with locals, they discuss the theories on why the area is called Hell and the age old question: How hot is it in Hell?

“It’s hot enough, I tell ya, to make a man crawl into an ice chest,” Riley said.

