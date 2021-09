We're checking out La Jalisciense in Southwest Detroit this Tasty Tuesday, munching on fresh Mexican foods in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

We're checking out La Jalisciense in Southwest Detroit this Tasty Tuesday, munching on fresh Mexican foods in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

DETROIT – We’re checking out La Jalisciense Supermercado y Taqueria in Southwest Detroit this Tasty Tuesday, munching on fresh Mexican foods in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Pay them a visit, they’re just off of Vernor Highway near West Grand Boulevard.

They’re even offering a sweet deal for Tasty Tuesday viewers.

Learn more about the restaurant and their menu in the video above.

More: Tasty Tuesday page