These 2 astronauts forever blazed trails for Hispanic people in space

Followers of space travel were rightfully captivated last week when a crew of four civilians were sent into space for three days aboard Inspiration4, which was the world’s first all-civilian mission into orbit.

But with the mission taking place in the midst of Hispanic Heritage Month, it also brought to mind two trailblazing astronauts.

The first is Franklin Chang-Diaz, who in 1980 became the first Hispanic astronaut elected by NASA.

Born in Costa Rica and raised, Chang-Diaz moved to Connecticut and aspired to be an astronaut, studying mechanical engineering at the University of Connecticut and eventually becoming a U.S. citizen.

In 1986, he made the first of his seven spaceflights aboard the shuttle Columbia and eventually logged more than 1,500 hours in space, 19 of which were on spacewalks, according to NASA.

The other Hispanic astronaut who blazed a trail was Ellen Ochoa, who in 1993 became the first Hispanic woman to go into space when she was a crew member on the shuttle Discovery, a nine-day mission.

Ochoa was flown into space on three other missions and later went on to become the first Hispanic director of the Johnson Space Center.

Since those two, NASA has seen other astronauts with Hispanic heritage go into space: