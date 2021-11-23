America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit: How to unlock ‘choose your view’ broadcast mode

We’ve got something special for WDIV Insiders in the 2021 America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit!

During the parade broadcast on Local 4, which begins at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, we’ll be offering a “choose your view” experience, featuring several different angles of the parade, including our main broadcast.

The camera views are exclusive to WDIV Insiders. If you’re already an Insider, you just need to be logged into your account, and you’re good to go!

If you would like to sign up, it’s totally free -- just click the link below and follow the prompts.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade, presented by Gardner-White, will be live again this year from Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

6-8 a.m. -- Local 4 News Special Thanksgiving Edition

8-9 a.m. -- Local 4 News America’s Thanksgiving Parade Preview

9 a.m.-12 p.m. -- America’s Thanksgiving Parade

