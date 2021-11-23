28º

America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit: How to unlock ‘choose your view’ broadcast mode

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Elmo balloon floats down Woodward at 2019 America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit. (WDIV)

We’ve got something special for WDIV Insiders in the 2021 America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit!

During the parade broadcast on Local 4, which begins at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, we’ll be offering a “choose your view” experience, featuring several different angles of the parade, including our main broadcast.

The camera views are exclusive to WDIV Insiders. If you’re already an Insider, you just need to be logged into your account, and you’re good to go!

If you would like to sign up, it’s totally free -- just click the link below and follow the prompts.

Click here to access the Insider Parade Cams page

America’s Thanksgiving Parade, presented by Gardner-White, will be live again this year from Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

  • 6-8 a.m. -- Local 4 News Special Thanksgiving Edition
  • 8-9 a.m. -- Local 4 News America’s Thanksgiving Parade Preview
  • 9 a.m.-12 p.m. -- America’s Thanksgiving Parade

