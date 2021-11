America's Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner-White is set for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in Detroit. Find complete coverage of the parade here from WDIV Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit!

America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner-White is set for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in Detroit.

WDIV Insider members have the chance to see the parade from several special camera angles -- of their choice!

Check it out and sign up for WDIV Insider here: www.clickondetroit.com/paradecams