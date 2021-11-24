‘Rod the Builder’ to square off with Grant Hermes in Friday cook-off

When Rod Meloni becomes “Rod the Builder” this Friday, he will be summoned to the kitchen in a new cook off. This time, it will be against Local 4′s Grant Hermes.

When Rod Meloni becomes “Rod the Builder” this Friday, he will be summoned to the kitchen in a new cook off. This time, it will be against Local 4′s Grant Hermes.

Last year, Meloni faced off with our very own Steve Garagiola, who is a chef with his own cookbook. He was even featured on Rachael Ray. The two dueled to make an Italian feast of lasagna, toasted ravioli and Caesar salad.

Hermes is an anchor and reporter for Local 4, but if you check out his Instagram, you would know he is a pretty good cook. He wants Meloni to know the kitchen is his domain.

“I do alright. I’m an alright cook. I dabble,” Hermes said. “I’ve seen Rod’s cooking. He almost burned his cabin down last year. I think I’m in a pretty good spot.”

Ad

“I’m going to say this and I’m going to say this very clearly: Never, ever trust a skinny chef,” Meloni said.

Meloni said he is not intimidated by Hermes, however, he is not on Instragram so he might not have seen his many dishes.

“An Instagram-ready meal is something that looks good on the plate,” Hermes said. “You’re eating with your eyes first, so it’s got to be symmetrical. It’s got to be color appropriate. You’ve got to have little dabbles and pops of color in other places. It’s got to be set up nice, and most importantly, it has be hot when you eat it later, and that’s the hardest part.”

Hermes wants Meloni to know the food has to be Instagram ready and it has to taste good. That’s where Meloni gets skeptical of Hermes.

“I don’t even know where to start with that,” Meloni said. “Here is my question: If he’s on Instagram, how do we know it tastes good? How do we know anything he cooks is anything other than looking good?” Meloni said.

Ad

Meloni and Hermes will face off Friday at 4 p.m. at Holiday Market in Royal Oak in the Mirepoix Cooking School. Chef Daniela Abel will be on site to make sure nothing goes awry, give Meloni a tip or two and then judge what the two cooks plate by 6 p.m.

Since Meloni is from New England, two of the dishes they will be making honor that: clam chowder and lobster rolls. Last year, Garagiola got to pick the menu. They will also be making cannoli. The goal will be to create Instagram-ready dishes.

Mirepox often holds duels, cooking classes and other private events. To check out their full calendar, click here.

Mirepoix describes its cooking school as a hands-on and comfortable environment where people are taught to think and cook like a professional chef. It is already offering gift cards for its January calendar.