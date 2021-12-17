🔒 Karen Drew: A viewer noticed my mismatched earrings on the air. It was a beautiful mistake

Who would have thought that wearing two mismatched earrings would cause so much conversation -- and lift my self-esteem, as well!

Ok, so let me set the scene. it was a couple days ago. I was getting kids ready for school, making lunches and breakfast, walking the dog, you know, the usual drill. Finally a little time for me to get ready; Shower, hair, makeup, dress, jewelry, and I was out the door!

If you know me well, you know I’m not a fan of getting “ready.” Any given weekend, you’ll see me in a baseball hat and sweats. When it’s time for work, though, I play the game, I put on the cute dress, shoes, and make myself, as we call it, “TV ready.”

I thought I was doing pretty well that Tuesday afternoon, until during a commercial break the 4 p.m. Newscast, our Director gets in my ear saying sheepishly, and a bit worrisome, “Karen????”

My heart stopped. I figured there was some horrible breaking news she was going to tell me. Instead, she informed me that I was wearing mismatched earrings, and a viewer had just called in. I started cracking up – I’m actually surprised this hasn’t happened more often.

Well, I took them off and at the end of the newscast thanked the viewer for letting me know of my “mistake,” but the story doesn’t end there.

The social media response on Facebook and Instagram was crazy! The comments were wonderful, everyone sharing their mismatched stories, their multi-tasking fails, and overall, just support for all of us trying to do everything and making a few mistakes along the way.

The comments warmed my heart and reminded me we are all in the same boat -- running around trying to get things on our list done, getting ready for the holidays, trying to make our kids happy, finishing those end of year projects, and yes, getting dressed for work.

While some may have said it was a mistake, I take it as a reminder that we are all just human, and I so love all the sweet kind comments of encouragement.

Oh, also, I found out it’s actually pretty cool to wear mismatched earrings! A few viewers sent me a message about that, as well as the messages like, ”who cares if your earrings match, be your own person!”

Anyway, just a reminder for all of us that mistakes can turn into blessings and that’s a great thing!

Happy Holidays and Hugs!

- Karen Drew, 4 and 530 News Anchor