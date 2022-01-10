🔒Evrod Cassimy: Parenting during a pandemic

I was told 2022 wasn’t going to be like this.

Flatten the curve, etc. etc. We’ve heard it all, yet here we are. Not gonna lie, I’ve found 2022 to be just as concerning as 2020 at times. The difference is, this is familiar. Listen, this writing isn’t about what you should and shouldn’t do. It’s simply to remind you that no matter how difficult things get now, two years in, we can do this.

Parenting is tough, no doubt. Virtual learning, in-person without masks, in-person with masks, it’s a lot to keep up with. I look at it this way: This is a time with my kids that I will never get back. Looking at this 20 years from now, how do I want to remember it? I think first and foremost as a parent, you have to do what you believe is right for the health of your children. Once you’ve figured that out, find the parts of the past two years that make you the happiest and have fun.

What do I mean by that? Well, my house now has more things in it that allow us good “quarantine fun” as needed. We’ve bought the trampoline, tons more toys than I would normally allow, Netflix/Apple TV and more. And yes, we do allow for more screen time given the situation. #DontJudgeMe. These are things that keep not just my children busy but me and my wife as well.

I’ve spent SO much time doing things at home that don’t cost anything, too. Laundry and dishes aren’t getting done any more than normal, I’m not gonna lie! However, I’ve found more time to write music, which I love. I’ve done more connecting virtually with people that don’t live as close.

I like to look on the bright side of things. Eventually things will calm down. I just have to try to find a way to safely occupy my time, and quite frankly my mind, in the meantime.

My advice is to look back at some of the things you’ve enjoyed over the past two years and do more of it. You’d be surprised how it can certainly change your outlook on things as we figure out which direction this virus is going. Oh, and take your Vitamin D, too.

