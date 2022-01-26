7º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

🔒 Happy Birthday, Michigan! Take our ultimate Michigan quiz here

Michigan became a state on Jan. 26, 1837

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Tags: WDIV Insider, Insider Games, Michigan, Michigan History, Quizzes, Insider
NEW BUFFALO, MI - MAY 24: 'Welcome To Pure Michigan' signage along Interstate 94 in New Buffalo, Michigan on May 24, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) (Raymond Boyd, 2018 Raymond Boyd)

Do you know your Michigan cities, lakes and history? Prove it!

We put together a 30-question quiz on the great state of Michigan, ranging from history, to geography, to state traditions and more. And it’s only for Insiders.

Take your shot at the 30-question Ultimate Michigan Quiz below:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

email

twitter

instagram