It’s the Lunar New Year. Which animal are you? And what does it mean?

In case you haven’t heard yet, we are officially into the Lunar New Year, as of Tuesday.

It’s one of the biggest and most important celebrations each year in the East and Southeast Asian cultures, which include China, Vietnam and Korea, among others.

According to History.com, the holiday began as a time to feast and a way to honor household and heavenly deities, as well as ancestors.

The Lunar New Year falls on a different date each year, and it’s dependent upon the cycles of the moon. So, the first day of the Lunar New Year begins with the first new moon that happens between the end of January. It spans 15 days, until the full moon arrives. While it varies each year, the holiday will always fall between Jan. 20 and Feb. 21.

Zodiac animals

Each lunar year has a corresponding animal from the Chinese zodiac -- all based on Chinese mythology -- and this year is the year of the tiger.

There are 12 zodiac animals. Each possesses its own character traits, and they are assigned based on a 12-year cycle.

Least year was the ox; this year is the tiger.

Whatever the animal was the year you were born is representative of your characteristics, according to mythology.

So what zodiac animal are you? Find your animal according to the dates below.

About the rat

Your strengths: Quick-witted, intelligent, savvy, bright, versatile, ambitious

Your weaknesses: Stubborn, lacking in courage, undetermined

Lucky numbers: 2,3

Lucky colors: Gold, blue, green

Lucky flowers: Lily, African violet, lily of the valley

Unlucky numbers: 5, 9

Unlucky colors: Yellow, brown

About the ox

Your strengths: Faithful, honest, logical, sympathetic, hard-working

Your weaknesses: Overly cautious, conservative, stubborn

Lucky numbers: 1, 9

Lucky colors: Red, blue, purple

Lucky flowers: Tulip, evergreen, peach blossom

Unlucky numbers: 3, 4

Unlucky colors: White, green

About the tiger

Your strengths: Optimistic, loves adventure, brave, confident

Your weaknesses: Stubborn, rebellious, emotional, overconfident

Lucky numbers: 1, 3, 4

Lucky colors: Gray, blue, white, orange

Lucky flowers: Cineraria, anthurium

Unlucky numbers: 6, 7, 8

Unlucky colors: Gold, silver, brown, back

About the rabbit

Your strengths: Gracious, self-disciplined, witty, elegant, optimistic, kind-hearted

Your weaknesses: Emotionally unstable, vain, satisfied with status-quo

Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 9

Lucky colors: Red, blue, pink, purple

Lucky flowers: Snapdragon, plantain lil, nerve plant

Unlucky numbers: 1, 7, 8

Unlucky colors: Dark brown, dark yellow, white

About the dragon

Your strengths: Ambitious, confident, strong, energetic, sincere, strong

Your weaknesses: Unwilling to admit mistakes, little willpower, gives up easily

Lucky numbers: 1, 6, 7

Lucky colors: Gold, silver, hoary

Lucky flowers: Bleeding heart vine, Larkspur, hyacinth

Unlucky numbers: 9, 8, 3

Unlucky colors: Red, green, purple, black

About the snake

Your strengths: Perceptive, wise, calm, observant, modest, intelligent, mysterious

Your weaknesses: Possessive, skeptical, indifferent

Lucky numbers: 2, 8, 9

Lucky colors: Red, light yellow, black

Lucky flowers: Orchid, cactus

Unlucky numbers: 1, 6, 7

Unlucky colors: White, gold, brown

About the horse

Your strengths: Considerate, cheerful, intelligent, enthusiastic, inspired, insightful

Your weaknesses: Overconfident, overly ambitious

Lucky numbers: 2, 3, 7

Lucky colors: Brown, Yellow, purple

Lucky flowers: Calla lily, jasmine, marigold

Unlucky numbers: 1, 5, 6

Unlucky colors: Blue, white, gold

About the goat

Your strengths: Creative, sympathetic, calm, considerate, sociable

Your weaknesses: Impractical, stubborn, negative, hesitates

Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 9

Lucky colors: Green, red, purple

Lucky flowers: Carnation, primrose, Alice flower

Unlucky numbers: 6, 7, 8

Unlucky colors: Gold, brown, black

About the monkey

Your strengths: Smart, brave, clever, quick-witted, competitive, humorous

Your weaknesses: Impatient, opportunistic, braggart

Lucky numbers: 1, 7, 8

Lucky colors: White, gold, blue

Lucky flowers: Chrysanthemum, alliums

Unlucky numbers: 2, 5, 9

Unlucky colors: Red, black, gray, dark coffee

About the rooster

Your strengths: Confident, intelligent, humorous, outgoing, independent, optimistic

Your weaknesses: Egoistic, impatient

Lucky numbers: 5, 7, 8

Lucky colors: Gold, brown, yellow,

Lucky flowers: Gladiola, impatiens, cockscomb

Unlucky numbers: 1, 3, 9

Unlucky colors: White, green

About the dog

Your strengths: Loyal, clever, honest, brave, quick-witted, reliable

Your weaknesses: Stubborn, emotional, sensitive, conservative

Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 9

Lucky colors: Green, red, purple

Lucky flowers: Rose, oncidium, cymbidium orchids

Unlucky numbers: 1, 6, 7

Unlucky colors: Blue, white, gold

About the pig

Your strengths: Diligent, sincere, compassionate, generous, positive, responsible

Your weaknesses: Easily influenced, self-indulgent, realistic, emotional

Lucky colors: Yellow, gray, brown, gold

Lucky flowers: Hydrangea, pitcher plant, marguerite

Unlucky numbers: 1, 3, 9

Unlucky colors: Red, blue, green

