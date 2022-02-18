Broadway in Detroit announces 60th anniversary with Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and more

DETROIT – Some of Broadway’s biggest new hits are coming to Detroit for the 2022-23 subscription season.

Starting things off will be Tina Fey’s Mean Girls at Fisher Theatre this June, based on the 2004 comedy starring Lindsay Lohan (so “fetch”). My Fair Lady and Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations will make their premieres at the Detroit Opera House in July and August, respectively.

National Touring Company of Ain’t Too Proud. (2021)

Dear Evan Hansen, which was originally set to make its Detroit premiere during the pandemic, will now take the Fisher Theatre stage September through October. The critically acclaimed musical won the Tony Award for Best New Musical in 2017 and is now a feature film starring Ben Platt, the show’s original Evan Hansen.

After that, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Beetlejuice will rock the Detroit Opera House starting this December. Tina is currently entertaining audiences on the Great White Way and Beetlejuice will make its long-awaited return to Broadway this April.

Jagged Little Pill, the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s acclaimed album, will close out the season at Fisher Theater in February 2023. Featuring songs from the 1995 album, as well as favorites from Morissette’s catalog of hits, tell the story of a perfectly imperfect family.

Additionally, Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton will mark its return to Detroit at the Fisher Theatre November through December 2022, but will not be part of the subscription series and will be available as an extra attraction.

Broadway in Detroit subscriptions start at $425 for all seven shows. Renewals are available now with new subscriptions available for purchase starting March 21. Subscribers will have early priority purchasing for Hamilton. Visit BroadwayinDetroit.com for more information.