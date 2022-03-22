Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Ethiopia in Southfield

Today's Tasty Tuesday takes us to Taste of Ethiopia in Southfield.

Located off Northwestern Highway near Franklin Road in Southfield, Taste of Ethiopia serves up authentic Ethiopian food from start to finish.

The restaurant, owned by Meski and Kassa, opened in 2005. Prior to opening in the Metro Detroit area, Meski owned a restaurant in Toronto, Canada for seven years during late 1980′s.

The restaurant has won numerous awards and been featured in publications such as Metro Times, The Oakland Press, The Detroit Free Press, and more. Their food is also packaged and sold in Michigan food retailers such as Natural Food Patch, Organic Food and Vitamin Center, and Zerbo’s Health Food.

Tasty Tuesday deal:

Taste of Ethiopia opens at 12 p.m. and is offering 15% your entire order today when you mention Tasty Tuesday.