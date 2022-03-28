🔒 Pamela Osborne: What it feels like to be back home at Local 4

It feels good to be back in the swing of things!

Most days when I stop and think about it, I can hardly believe I’ve only been here for a couple of months. I’ve worked mornings, days, nights – weekdays and weekends. That’s every shift in the building in case you were wondering!

I know many of you have been following along. I want you to know that it means a lot that so many of you have reached out to wish me well and welcome me back home.

Previous: Pamela Osborne: Why I decided to come home to WDIV

Was I a little nervous? YEP. I was coming off an extended maternity leave to a brand-new job.

I feel super fortunate that I was able to spend so much time at home with my 3 under 3. I’m even more grateful that my parents are looking after them while I’m gone. Leaving the house is probably the most chaotic part to my day, but my favorite part is when my two-year-old daughter tells me to “have a good day” and “have fun!”

I’ve tried to do just that (when appropriate) every step of the way.

Now that the weather is warming up, I’m looking forward to spending more time outdoors. We finally got a car that fits all of us so we’ll forgoing traditional vacations this year to explore the treasures in our own backyard… stay tuned!