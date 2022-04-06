Where to celebrate Tigers’ Opening Day

DETROIT – Batter up! The Tigers’ opening day is a city-wide holiday in Detroit. Every bar in town will be geared up in the old school “D” featuring all types of deals to attract baseball fans who are likely bar hopping around the city before, during and after the game.

Here’s a look at just some of the offerings from local hangouts for the big game against the White Sox.

Reminder to please enjoy responsibly.

Opening Day Tailgate (Eastern Market), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The hometown tradition of tailgating at Eastern Market is back. Just a stone’s throw away from Comerica Park, Tigers’ fans have been parking and partying at the markets’ sheds parking lots for years. Each spot is $60. Reserve spot here.

Opening Day Block Party (Brass Rail/The Annex), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Detroit’s biggest party combines three different venues for the price of one. Enjoy music from 15 DJs, TVs and projectors in every room. Tickets start at $20 with VIP table service available. Get tickets here.

Grand Slam Festival (Music Hall Amphitheatre), 9 a.m.: Situated just a block away from Comerica Park, soak in the atmosphere at this tent and outdoor party. 15 Detroit DJs are spinning tracks all day. Enjoy beer tents, food trucks, games and music all while the game plays on a giant LED screen. Get tickets here.

Old Shillelagh, 9 a.m.: Three floors to root on the Tigers in this Greektown establishment with three different DJs spinning on each floor. The big screens keep the Tigers action front and center. Shuttles will take revelers to and from Comerica Park.

Hockeytown Café, 9 a.m.: Even Hockeytown joins in on the baseball fun. Don’t miss the party on the patio inside the Miller Lite tent. Swing by the rooftop for a live DJ and views of Comerica Park.

Union Assembly, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.: Grab game day grub just across the street from Comerica Park. Local DJs will be spinning all day. Enjoy Jell-O shots and a special Opening Day menu. Breakfast items will be available in the morning to fuel you up for the big game. Mom’s Spaghetti will also have extended hours open 8am-midnight.

Eastern Market Brewing, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.: The local favorite brewery is opening its gates early just for the game. EMBC will be unveiling their new Opening Day IPA. Rides will be available to Comerica Park. The game will also be played in the taproom.

Firebird Tavern, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.: Celebrate the Tigers in a tent! Head on down to Greektown for a massive party in the parking lot. Food trucks will be available to feed hungry Tigers fans. Tunes provided by DJ Zig Zag. Tickets start at $10. Get tickets here.