🔒 Insider survey: Are your seasonal allergies getting worse? Tell us about it

Hey, Insiders! Grant Hermes here.

If you’re anything like me, you dread the start of allergy season. The stuffy and somehow also runny nose, the itchy eyes, the cough and puffy face in the morning. You know what I mean, it’s miserable.

I’m doing a story on us allergy sufferers and I need your help! We’re doing a poll on when you start to feel your allergies really hit, what you do to stop them and whether you feel like they’ve gotten worse over the last couple of years.

After that, I’d love for you to shoot me a video of yourself telling me about your symptoms and your tricks for beating allergies. Just be sure to tell me your name, age (only if you want) and where you’re from. You might just see yourself on Local4 when the story airs next month!

Thanks, and gesundheit in advance!

Take the allergy poll first, and then submit a video (if you want to) below the survey (not loading? click here)

Submit a video below: