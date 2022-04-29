Share a photo of your advice for new moms for Mother’s Day

Give us your best advice for other moms!

Moms -- aren’t they just the best?

Most moms will probably agree that parenting is the hardest job in the world, but it’s also the most rewarding.

And since no one can prepare you for being a mom better than women who have gone through it, we are asking veteran moms to spill the tea and share their advice to moms who just had a baby, or are soon about to have one.

All you have to do is take a selfie with your advice for a new mom, complete with your response, written on a blank sheet of paper. Try to use a marker so that we can read clearly what your advice says. Adding your name would be a nice touch, too.

You then just submit your photo to the form below where you can see more advice from other moms out there.

How easy is that?