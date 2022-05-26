A guide to the 2022 Detroit Grand Prix

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Cars compete during the second race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – The Grand Prix is upon us! We sifted through the Detroit Grand Prix website in order to compile a guide of everything you need to know if you plan on attending the race this year.

When and where

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is going to be hosted on Belle Isle, June 3-5, 2022. This event features cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing in the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix. The race will take place at The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Street Circuit, at 2.3 mile track.

Parking

If you are heading to the track to watch the race, it is encouraged that you utilize the complimentary shuttle bus system to get to and from Belle Isle, as parking on the island will be very limited. These shuttle busses will operate continuously starting at 7 am each day of the event and will stop running 2 hours after the last Race

There will be three inbound shuttle stop locations:

The south side of Atwater St and St. Antoine St

On St. Antoine between Franklin and Atwater

The south side of Franklin St near Rivard St

All shuttle busses are free and a Grand Prix ticket is not required for boarding.

Tickets

All admission tickets include access to Paddock, the Winner’s Circle, fan zones, standing room and platform viewing, and the historic Scott Fountain

General admission tickets are available for $50. Personal lawn chairs can be brought into the venue and used in standing room only locations. Children 15 years of age and younger are admitted free of charge (limit 2 children per adult admittance).

Friday, June 3 is Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, gate admission is free of charge and a ticket is not required for venue entry.

Single-day tickets are available for Saturday, June 4 for $65-$115 for grandstand seating. Sunday reserved seat grandstands are at capacity and are no longer on sale. Due to Sunday hitting capacity, multi-day ticket options are also no longer available.

Car corral vehicle parking is available for on island parking for $60 a day and can be added onto any admissions ticket.

Although Saturday is sold out, the Belle Isle Club level ticket is available for Sunday for $225 per person. This ticket includes continental breakfast, lunch service, and complimentary beer and wine for guests 21 and up.

Grand Prix Race map (Detroit Grand Prix)

Event schedule

This tentative schedule of events is provided by The Detroit Grand Prix:

FRIDAY, JUNE 3, 2022 - Comerica Bank Free Prix Day

7:30 a.m. Gates open

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Indy Lights Garage open

8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship - Practice 1 (DPi/GTD)

9:45 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. GM Car Corral Track Laps

10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. INDYCAR Garage open

10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Masters Endurance Legends USA – Practice

12:05 p.m. - 2:05 p.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship - Practice 2 (DPi/GTD)

2:25 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. Indy Lights Series – Practice Session

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Practice 1

4:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. Masters Endurance Legends USA – Qualifying Session

5:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Qualifying (GTD – Silver/Bronze only)

5:55 p.m. - 6:10 p.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Qualifying (DPi – any driver)

SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022

7:30 a.m. Gates Open

7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. Indy Lights Series Qualifying for Race #1

8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Practice Session #2

9:50 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Warm-Up (DPi/ GTD)

10:25 a.m. - 11:10 a.m. Masters Endurance Legends USA - Race 1

11:20 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Indy Light Series presented Pre-Race Ceremonies

11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Indy Lights Series Race #1

12:15 p.m. - 12:25 p.m. Indy Lights Series Post-Race Ceremonies

12:35 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Qualifying for Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix

2:15 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship – Open Grid/Fan Walk presented by Hagerty – Pit Lane

3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship - Formation Laps

3:10 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. Chevrolet Sports Car Classic (IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship Race)

4:50 p.m. - 5:20 p.m. IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship – Post Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. GM Car Corral Track Laps

SUNDAY, JUNE 5, 2022

7:30 a.m. Gates Open

8:00 a.m. Indy Lights Garage opens

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. GM Car Corral Track Laps

10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm-Up

11:00 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. Masters Endurance Legends USA – Race 2

12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. Indy Light Series - Pre-Race Ceremonies

12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Indy Lights Series – Race #2

1:00 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Indy Lights Series – Post-race ceremonies

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Live Entertainment – Performer TBD (new stage location near Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Pre-Race Ceremonies

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix (NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race)

3:30 p.m. (estimated) Green Flag waves

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES post-race ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

Broadcast coverage

Planning on watching the race from bed in your pajamas like me? Here is where you can find TV coverage according to The Detroit Grand Prix:

2022 INDYCAR BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix (NTT INDYCAR SERIES)

Live National television coverage: USA Network (Time 3:00 pm ET)

Live Local television coverage: USA Network

Live Local radio coverage: 910 AM Superstation (INDYCAR Radio Network broadcast)

2022 IMSA BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Chevrolet Sports Car Classic (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship)

Live National television coverage: USA Network (Time 3:00 pm ET)

2022 INDY LIGHTS BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Race #1 (Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires)

Live National television coverage: Peacock TV (Time 11:30 am ET)

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Race #2 (Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires)

Live National television coverage: Peacock TV (Time 12:35 pm ET)

Fan activities

In addition to the race there will also be interactive displays, music, merchandise, and food and beverage options for those in attendance.