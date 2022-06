In 1990, Nelson Mandela visited Detroit and spoke at Tiger Stadium. WDIV had big time coverage for the event, hosted by Carmen Harlan. Here's a look back.

On June 28, 1990, Nelson Mandela visited Detroit and spoke to a massive crowd at Tiger Stadium, just months after being freed from prison in South Africa.

Mandela was greeted by thousands in the city and the scene at Tiger Stadium was unforgettable, with performances by Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and more.

Mandela was on a tour of 11 cities in North America. He passed away in 2013.

WDIV produced a full-length special on his visit to Detroit -- you can watch it in the video player above.