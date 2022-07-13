Brag Book: Kaiden Smith

This week, we’re bragging about Kaiden Smith: A graduate from Harbor High School who has overcome traumatic life experiences and struggles to become a role model for other students.
See his special Brag Book shoutout above.
This week, we’re bragging about Kaiden Smith: A graduate from Harbor High School who has overcome traumatic life experiences and struggles to become a role model for other students.
See his special Brag Book shoutout above.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.