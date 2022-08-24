Brag Book: Benjamin Seguin

This week, we're bragging about Benjamin Seguin: An impressive 17-year-old who is already a sophomore at the University of Michigan and continues to excel and give back, despite his own adversity.

See his special Brag Book shoutout above.