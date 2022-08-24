Brag Book: Benjamin Seguin

This week, we’re bragging about Benjamin Seguin: An impressive 17-year-old who is already a sophomore at the University of Michigan and continues to excel and give back, despite his own adversity.
See his special Brag Book shoutout above.
This week, we’re bragging about Benjamin Seguin: An impressive 17-year-old who is already a sophomore at the University of Michigan and continues to excel and give back, despite his own adversity.
See his special Brag Book shoutout above.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.