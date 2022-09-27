WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Ian continues its trek

(Kevin Morales, Copyright 2022. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kevin Morales)

Hurricane Ian crossed beyond Cuba and is expected to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as it starts to approach Florida.

Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane.

Take a look below at some of the live cameras in cities throughout Florida as the storm begins to strengthen.

To track Hurricane Ian, visit News 6 in Orlando or News4JAX in Jacksonville.

Marathon

Tampa

Key West

Click here to live coverage from Local 10 in Miami.

Jacksonville Beach

Click here to live coverage from News4JAX in Jacksonville.

Daytona Beach

Click here to watch live coverage from News 6 in Orlando.

Port Canaveral

Click here to watch live coverage from News 6 in Orlando.

Click here to watch live coverage from News 6 in Orlando.