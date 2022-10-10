Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night.

“What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”

I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.

I walked into Local 4 today, to a new desk (paperwork!), new coworkers and a new schedule. But in many ways, it is very familiar.

I’ve been a television journalist in Detroit for 25 years, starting off as a production assistant at FOX2, then jumping to WXYZ as news writer and producer. Then I made the transition to on air reporting at WJRT in Flint for two years before coming back to Detroit as a reporter/anchor at WXYZ for ten years.

In that time, I got married, had three children, and needed some flexibility in my family life. I went to work for Detroit Public Television on a part time basis and spent eleven great years there. I anchored news/public affairs programming, created shows, moderated community conversations, and grew as a journalist.

Last January, I decided to move on. I wanted to take a bit of a breather and see what my next chapter would hold. A lot of you know that I lost my husband to colorectal cancer in August 2020. And for all the caregivers out there and then those who have experienced grief – you probably understand the sheer exhaustion and need to reset.

So I took time. I cheered on my son at baseball games, graduated my daughter from high school and volunteered backstage at my youngest’s musical theatre production. I swam in Lake Michigan, sang karaoke at a dive bar, walked the Detroit Riverfront, and played too much tennis in the sun.

Then, opportunity.

I have long admired the station’s commitment to community, information and connection and the call to join Local 4 came at the right time.

I’m a big listener. I love to tell people’s stories, but I love to listen more. I think the more we listen, the more we understand each other. And the more we understand someone’s perspective, the more empathy we have. We all have a story, and that is how we are all connected.

And that’s what I’m looking forward to today, as I wear new heels (yay!) and eat lunch at my desk. (Well, not really my desk, they are still cleaning that off! hahaha)

I also look forward to connecting with you, listening to you, and continuing in the Local 4 tradition of engagement and information. I’ll be working on political stories, in depth interviews and so much more. You’ll see me soon on Local 4 and our streaming platform Local 4 plus. Email me and tell me what you’d like to see, or just say hello!

Here are some quick facts about me: