Jason Carr: This 80s band was severely underrated -- and they have the hits to prove it

ABC is another Eighties act severely underrated. This is a band that cranked out hit after hit during the first part of the decade. You know them mainly for “The Look of Love” and “Poison Arrow,” but also “When Smokey Sings” and “How To Be A Millionaire.”

The extended dance remix of “Millionaire” alone is reason enough to include them as being unfairly forgotten and perhaps not appreciated in their own time.

There’s also “Tears Are Not Enough” and “Be Near Me.”

ABC, in its original form as a hit machine, was only active from 1980-1991 and then reinvented for 1997 until the present, so they are by definition the quintessential 80s band. They had five U.S. Top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Every song is a jam. Even the lesser tracks that round out the group’s Greatest Hits album are good listening. I would count them as among my favorites of that era.

First of all, “The Look of Love” is not the Sixties tune you are thinking of. Same title, entirely different song. Featuring a funk bass line and soaring strings (or a synthesizer on strings mode), this dance jam is the very definition of post-disco Second British Invasion pop music that somehow still gives off disco-y vibes. Lead singer Martin Fry absolutely destroys on this track, alternately whisper talking and then outright belting the title lyric.

It also helps his accent kind of comes through and gives “The Look of Love” a Eurotrash ewww feeling that puts you in a smoky nightclub gyrating in your Jordache jeans and v-neck shirt while sweating Pierre Cardin cologne. I love it.

“Poison Arrow” contains the ridiculous lyric “shoot that poison arrow through my hearrrrrrt,” but is no less a dance-inducing hip shaker than “The Look of Love.” Here, again, we have synth beats, killer bass, a wailing saxophone, keyboards and the best reason to listen to ABC: Martin Fry’s voice. Not to mention the video is so of its pop moment, it’s hard to believe anyone ever took it seriously. Fry actually wears a gold lame suit unironically, and there’s Patrick Nagel models everywhere. It is pure Eighties MTV. Cocaine may have been involved in its filming.

I won’t go into detail analyzing the other ABC hits, but rest assured, you need some ABC on your phone’s playlist so you can bluetooth to your car stereo and jam out. Big hair and shoulder pads optional.

