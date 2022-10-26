Jason Carr: My perfect day in 1982

I wake up to WABX or JJ and Dick the Bruiser. Or Harper and Gannon.

The Emerson clock radio with the fake wood shell is going off. I rouse myself out of bed. It’s a random day in 1982.

I shower, get dressed, make a glass of Tang so sugary and strong it could peel the paint off a car. Kellogg’s Raisin Bran with ice cold whole milk. Feather my hair in the mirror and stick the Goody’s comb in the back pocket of my Jordache jeans.

Walk to my best friend’s house across the sub.

His dad drives us in his brand new Ford Bronco II to school. Newsradio 950 blaring. Joe Donovan and Roberta Jasina. Farmer Jack savings time commercial. Mayor Coleman Young responding to something about Kruggerands. Not sure on the spelling. Foreign currencies confuse me.

Today is going to be a good day.

