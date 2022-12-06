Jason Carr: The best song lyrics ever written

Best song lyrics ever.

“I like big butts and I cannot lie.” Sir Mix-A-Lot

“If I had a million dollars, I’d be rich.” Barenaked Ladies

“Feeling good as hell.” Lizzo

“Why can’t we be friends.” War

“All the same ol’ cliches, is that a woman or a man?” Bob Seger

“You better think.” Aretha

“Oh, Lord, it’s hard to be humble, when you’re perfect in ev-er-y way.” Mac Davis

“Ooooooo koo koo ooooo ooo oooo ooo weooooo.” Bobby McFerrin

“You’re so vain—bet you think this song was about you.” Carly Simon

Obviously such a topic is subjective. There’s no way to pick perfect song lyrics let alone the best ever. I could cite Beck’s or Eminem’s entire catalogues. Or anything Bernie Taupin wrote with Elton John. But as a conversation starter I would be curious to know what you, the readers, think what makes for a lyrics Hall of Fame. Bohemian Rhapsody alone would have to make the list multiple times.

I’m not a lyrics guy, by the way. Bob Seger could be singing about Corn Flakes in Turn the Page and, to me, the song would still be the song. I am and always have been a tempo, beat, rhythm, hook, melody guy. Give me song with a hot beat and a filthy bass line and some big brass and the singer could be wailing about car insurance and I would be all in.

In fact, a song I would want played at my wake (not to be morbid) would be Pink Floyd’s Great Gig in the Sky from Dark Side of the Moon. It is four minutes of an unknown singer the band literally hired off the street to wail and boy does she wail. Not a single intelligible word but it cuts through me every time I hear it.

What is your favorite lyric or lyrics?

