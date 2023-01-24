Tasty Tuesday: Little Lou’s Hot Chicken

This Tasty Tuesday, we're highlighting Little Lou's Hot Chicken: A spot that started as a food truck between friends in 2021, before they quickly realized their goods could take off.

BERKLEY, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re highlighting Little Lou’s Hot Chicken: A spot that started as a food truck between friends in 2021, before they quickly realized their goods could really take off.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Little Lou’s Hot Chicken is located on Coolidge Highway between Greenfield Road and Woodward Avenue in Berkley. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 pm. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get 20% off your bill when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

Learn more about the restaurant on their website here.

