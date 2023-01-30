A look back at some memorable Paul Gross stories through the years at WDIV

One of our favorites here at WDIV, Paul Gross, is retiring after four decades at the station.

Four decades. Think about that. He’s seen it all. And we’ve got the video archive to prove it! We dug through the tapes and pulled some of Paul’s favorite stories and some other fun tidbits to help celebrate his hard-earned retirement.

Remembering D-Day’s untold story: How weather impacted military operation

(Read more about this story here)

(This special first aired in 1994) The Allied invasion of the Nazi-held French coast at Normandy is widely regarded as one of the most important military operations in history. But the story of how a small band of meteorologists played a decisive role in the invasion’s planning went largely untold for decades.

Weather’s impact on Battle of the Bulge in WWII

Paul Gross does the weather (montage of old clips)

Paul Gross rides with the Blue Angels

How weather impacted the Cold War

Paul Gross interviews Jack Nicklaus at TPC Michigan

Talking with Apollo 13 astronauts, crew before 1995 film

Saving the Great Lakes

An eclipse and mysteries of the universe

Paul in Geneva talking climate and WMO

Detroit Grand Prix -- the science behind racing in bad weather

How would Earth prepare for catastrophic asteroid?

Detroit Observatory reopens at University of Michigan

Mission back to the moon

Weathering the golf course: Tips from Bryson DeChambeau