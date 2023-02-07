Tasty Tuesday: O’s Burger Bar

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out O’s Burger Bar in Detroit, where one family is serving up burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs and more to their community.

Tasty Tuesday deal

O’s Burger Bar is located on East State Fair Avenue just east of I-75. They are open every day of the week, opening at 11 a.m. every day except Sunday, when they open at noon.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get 10% off your meal today when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

