Tasty Tuesday: Fresh Rootz

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Fresh Rootz in Detroit: A health and wellness superstore best known for their fresh, raw juices and their delicious smoothies and smoothie bowls.

The shop is also focused on benefitting and educating the community.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Fresh Rootz is located in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood off West Warren Avenue, near Woodward Avenue. They’re open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Fresh Rootz is offering three Tasty Tuesday deals: A free healthy shot with your purchase; six healthy shots for $20; or 10% off a cleanse and detox kit.

