Tasty Tuesday: Lager House in Detroit’s Corktown has whole new feel

They have a special deal for Tasty Tuesday

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting Lager House in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood.

The popular local spot has a whole new feel -- particularly its unique menu that keeps the customers coming back just as much as the music.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The Lager House is located on Michigan Avenue just west of M-10 in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood. They are open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the week.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Buy one food item, get one free on Tuesday, March 14, when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

About the Author:

Nick joined the Local 4 team in February of 2015. Prior to that he spent 6 years in Sacramento covering a long list of big stories including wildfires and earthquakes. Raised in Sterling Heights, he is no stranger to the deep history and pride Detroit has to offer.

