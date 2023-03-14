What a catch! Watch video of crew haul in 757-pound swordfish

It only took 10 minutes for what was a typical fishing excursion to turn into something that Capt. Nick Stanczyk said he’d be waiting 13 years for.

It also turned into one of the most watched videos on the News 6 YouTube channel.

This took place in 2019 and is part of a series where we are looking back at some of our most-watched viral videos.

Stanczyk and a crew of two others took off from the coast of Islamorada in the Florida Keys, when something tugged on their line only 10 minutes into the trip.

This turned out to be no ordinary catch.

Following an 8-hour fight, the crew ended up hauling in a whopping 757-pound swordfish.

It took seven people to help get the fish off of the boat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the official state record for a swordfish was 612 pounds at the time Stanczyk’s crew hauled in the monster fish.