Tasty Tuesday: What’s The Dill in Detroit serves unique deli sandwiches with pickles for bread

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out What’s The Dill: A deli sandwich shop in Detroit that is changing things up by using pickles for bread.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

What’s The Dill is located on West McNichols Road near Livernois on Detroit’s west side. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. They’re closed on Monday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 15% off your purchase of $10 or more when you mention Tasty Tuesday on March 28, 2023.

Learn more on their website here.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)