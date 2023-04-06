Have photos of Easter egg hunts or coloring? We want to see them!

With this being Holy Week leading up to Easter on Sunday for those who celebrate, there seemingly will be endless Easter egg hunts taking place in your community.

In addition, let’s not forgot about all the Easter egg coloring and decorations in households.

There figures to be a lot of smiling faces, color and clever decorations, and we want to see it! This is an opportunity to share your photos and all the colors of Easter, and of course feel free to also share any special stories or meanings behind it all!

Don’t be shy and have a “hoppy” time in your Easter celebrations!

Below are some of the photos shared already:

MsDA Foster the rescue pup ready for the Easter Bunny Mar 30, 2023 0 Roanoke