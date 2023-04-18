35º

Tasty Tuesday: Poke Ur Way food truck serves build-your-own poke bowls in Metro Detroit

They have a special deal for Tasty Tuesday

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Tasty Tuesday, Top Comment, Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Poke Ur Way: A food truck serving up delicious build-your-own poke bowls with ingredients for all palates.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Poke Ur Way is a food truck that serves the Metro Detroit community from different spots throughout the area. This week, they’ll be at Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit on April 18-19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. See their truck schedule here.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 20% off your total order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on April 18, 2023.

Learn more and see the truck’s schedule on their website here.

About the Author:

Jason anchors Local 4's 5:30 p.m. newscast. He joined WDIV in January 2015 as a general assignment reporter and has a Journalism degree from Michigan State University.

