Tasty Tuesday: Curt Got Crabs Seafood Boil food truck serves classics across Metro Detroit

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re re-introducing you to Curt Got Crabs Seafood Boil -- a spot with modest beginnings that now moves around Metro Detroit in food truck to share its delicious recipes.

They’re serving up familiar and tasty seafood dishes that those from New Orleans say reminds them of home.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Curt Got Crabs Seafood Boil is a food truck that services different parts of Metro Detroit throughout the week. On Tuesday, May 9, the food truck will be located in Southfield at 21800 West 10 Mile Road, right at Lahser Road. They will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The food truck will be in Downtown Detroit and Canton on Wednesday, and in Southfield and in Holly on Friday. See the truck’s schedule here.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 10% off your total order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on May 9, 2023.

See the food truck’s schedule and menu on their website here.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)