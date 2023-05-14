Producer blog: A thank you to the moms who are there when I can’t be

“Hey kiddo, I’m sorry I can’t make your track meet today, but I’m wearing green, your school color and don’t worry, I have mom warriors on the sidelines who will be cheering you on,” I say to my son as I’m driving him to school this past Tuesday.

He says OK and as I pull into the school drop off loop I think to myself, I want him to know he matters.

My job keeps me from attending every one of his sporting events. Same with his dad who often has to work late. Our son knows we get to as many games and events that we can. He also knows how much I enjoy what I do and I think that’s just as important for him to realize. Our children seeing us pursue our passions is so valuable as they figure out who they want to be and what they want to do.

Those mom warriors as I started calling them, are my friends who often come to my rescue when we need a helping hand on the parenting front. We couldn’t do life without them.

Later that same Tuesday they nearly brought me to tears with what they sent without me asking.

Just after 4 p.m. the first text came, then another, and yet another. My son was running his 800 meter race and these moms sent me pictures of him running and videos of him crossing the finish line.

And do you know what I heard as I played the videos? Them cheering him on.

I sat at my desk fighting back tears. All I could think was thank you. Thank you so much to these women who have their own children to cheer on at this event and they still thought of my family, most especially my son.

As we approach Mother’s Day I cannot say enough how grateful I am to the community that surrounds me, who looks out for me and my family, who say yes when I ask for help. Both the moms and dads, because there are also dads who are part of this tribe.

Thank you to the mom who takes my son after track practice and drives him to soccer so my work schedule doesn’t keep him from participating. She offers without me asking. Her son was sick and she still offered to get my son to practice.

Thank you to the moms who volunteer to carpool because they know I can’t get the kids to soccer, but I always offer to pick up whenever I can.

Thank you to the mom and dad who picked up my child so he could attend their son’s birthday party because it started before I could get home from work.

Thank you to the mom who had my son over for dinner the night after the MSU school shooting because she knew I would be working late. She also knew it was Valentine’s Day and he shouldn’t be alone.

Thank you to the coworker who truly knows how hard it is to miss a child’s school event, and makes it a point to send video and pictures.

I heart all of you.

This track meet is not the first time my phone dinged with pictures of events I cannot get to … from band to wrestling, ladies I’m grateful to you.

This Mother’s Day I will pour myself a mimosa and toast all of you who have taken the time to help this mom manage to get through all of the things life throws our way. Cheers to all of you! And when you need help, text me, I’m here for you too.