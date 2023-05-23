Tasty Tuesday: Detroit Eatery combines cuisines from 4 different cultures

This Tasty Tuesday, we're exploring the menu at Detroit Eatery, where they serve dishes from multiple different cultures that honor the workers' backgrounds. They have locations in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood, and in Royal Oak.

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re exploring the menu at Detroit Eatery, where they serve diverse dishes from multiple cultures that represent the workers’ backgrounds.

They have locations in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood and in Royal Oak, serving up what they call New York street food.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

The Detroit location is open every day of the week, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Buy one entree, get one free when you mention Tasty Tuesday on May 23, 2023.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

