Tasty Tuesday: Waffle Cafe Detroit features unique sweet, savory waffle creations

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Waffle Cafe Detroit: A brand new spot opening on Livernois on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion -- and they’re using waffles in ways you might not have seen before. They’re celebrating their grand opening this Thursday.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Waffle Cafe Detroit is officially opening on Thursday, June 1, and is located on Livernois just south of 7 Mile Road in Detroit. The restaurant will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on June 1.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get 15% off your total order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on June 1 or June 2, 2023.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

Jason is Local 4’s utility infielder. In addition to anchoring the morning newscast, he often reports on a variety of stories from the tragic, like the shootings at Michigan State, to the off-beat, like great gas station food.

