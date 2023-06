After hundreds of auditions, we’ve selected the final four in our big Go 4 It singing competition.

The final four will compete live on the Ford Fireworks broadcast on Monday, June 26 at 8 p.m. on Local 4 -- you’ll be voting for the one and only winner that night!

Dion Jackson Jr. (Oak Park)

Danielle Bollinger (Fenton)

Isis Damil (Detroit)

Maurissa Rose (Southfield)