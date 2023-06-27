‘Mojo in the Morning’ host talks about changing radio business, path to authenticity

Mojo in the Morning has been a radio show staple for 23 years in Detroit. In an ever-changing business, Mojo and his team have cultivated a loyal audience by talking about anything and everything.

But in this conversation, Mojo opens up about his path to authenticity and being real on the radio – and the fine line between being real and being private.

Plus he talks about connection to community, the changing radio business, how his sons inspire him, his proudest moment and why he’ll never retire.

