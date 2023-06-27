67º

‘Mojo in the Morning’ host talks about changing radio business, path to authenticity

‘A Conversation With’ series features Mojo

Christy McDonald, Anchor/Reporter

Mojo in the Morning has been a radio show staple for 23 years in Detroit. In an ever-changing business, Mojo and his team have cultivated a loyal audience by talking about anything and everything.

But in this conversation, Mojo opens up about his path to authenticity and being real on the radio – and the fine line between being real and being private.

Plus he talks about connection to community, the changing radio business, how his sons inspire him, his proudest moment and why he’ll never retire.

A Conversation With is a new streaming interview series on Local 4 Plus with Christy McDonald talking with fascinating people from around Michigan. Watch more from the series here.

Christy McDonald is an Emmy-Award winning TV anchor and journalist who has covered news in Detroit and Michigan for 25 years before joining WDIV in 2022.

