New Local 4+ series ‘What’s in that Garage?’ is all about your love of cars

I grew up loving anything with wheels, speed and the growl of an engine.

The big wheel was my race car. I could corner the riding lawnmower like a pro when I was a preteen.

And when I finally got behind the wheel when I was 16 – I learned on a stick shift and could change a tire before heading out on my own.

Blame my dad, Tom. A life long automotive PR guy, his love for cars was infectious. Our driveway was a rotating showroom of the latest models. He laughs about the time he took his dad’s car when he was 13, can guess a sports car by its engine sound and is still a spectacular track driver today.

Christy McDonald loves cars. (WDIV)

In Detroit, cars are our life. We all remember our first ride and the freedom it brought, the pride of buying our first car, blowing out the speakers while cruising around our town, or burning some rubber on Gratiot. Or running out of gas on the side of Woodward. (just me?)

And for many of us, the car love affair continues - whether we can get under the hood and tinker or just appreciate the slick engineering and speed, our passion plays out along roads and freeways everywhere in Southeast Michigan.

But for me, it’s not just the cool cars, but the unique people who own them, love them and rub them with a cloth diaper. (seen it!)

And I want to meet you and your ride.

I’d like to see WHAT’S IN THAT GARAGE – send us your barn with a Model T in it. Your shed with the Camaro. The 8 car bank with the Lamborghinis. Your Mustang collection. The last Corvette from the 70′s. The old VW Beetle your Dad left you.

This car girl wants to hear your stories and see your cars – send them my way at cmcdonald@wdiv.com and me and Local 4 Plus crew could be headed out to your garage!

