USS Silversides has golden history for tourists to pay tribute at in Michigan

United States Navy Submarine USS Silversides, SS 236, at sea, date not given. (Photo by Arkivi/Getty Images)

The No. 23 might have been famous to many by Hall of Fame basketball player Michael Jordan.

But long before Jordan came along, the No. 23 was synonymous with a significant piece of World War II history that is still on display in Michigan.

The USS Silversides was a vital weapon for the U.S. Navy during the Pacific Theater of World War II, where it sunk 23 enemy ships.

It only took 10 days into the start of its patrol to sink a Japanese trawler, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command.

The ship earned a Presidential Unit Citation and 12 battle stars before being decommissioned in 1946.

Today, the public can visit and pay tribute to the submarine at the USS Silversides Submarine Museum in Muskegon, Michigan.

Visitors are able to tour the submarine both inside and out, and groups even have opportunities to reserve the submarine for an overnight encampment, which allow people to sleep in the same bunks that the ship’s submariners had during various missions in World War II.

In addition to visiting the USS Silversides, the museum also is home to the US Coast Guard Cutter McLane, which provided search and rescue operations through the prohibition period and also World War II.