Newest Local 4 anchor Demond Fernandez talks about his 1st week living in Detroit, what he’s learned

Wow! So, I’ve tackled my first week in my new city!

I’m so excited to be in the City of Detroit, right now. The neighbors and residents across this area have been so welcoming.

It’s become obvious, to me, just how much the residents of Detroit love this city and their neighborhoods. I’ve noticed a certain sense of passion and pride in conversations with a variety of people, since moving to this city.

Speaking of those conversations – I’ve been intentional in introducing myself to many residents. We’ve had some enlightening discussions while at local diners, in the grocery store, Downtown, along the river walk, at local coffee shops, at church, at the Ford Fireworks, and so many other places.

In those conversations (some of which I’ve recorded on my cell phone) people have been offering some amazing perspectives about the City of Detroit and what’s top of mind for the neighbors who call this city home.

During each conversation, I’ve asked a few simple questions:

Why are you so proud to call Detroit home?

What are some of the positives about your neighborhood/community?

What challenges, if any, would you like to see addressed?

The variety of answers I’m hearing from people have been amazing. Local students, moms, social workers, business owners, seniors, municipal employees, and others are expressing their highlights and their concerns with me.

Most folks are telling me it’s the people and the grit that makes Detroit special. I’ve heard it’s the city’s history, small businesses, transformation, and sense of community that are among the positive things that make people here proud. I’m also learning it’s challenges like illegal dumping, neglected buildings, homelessness, and crime that continue to impact quality of life and leaving neighbors concerned. I’ll share some of their thoughts in a short story that will air Wednesday, July 19th.

You see, as a community-focused storyteller, I know it’s the PEOPLE who matter. Your voices have volume.

I want you to know I’m a journalist who’s ready to listen and hit the ground, covering your neighborhoods and communities, with respect and dignity. So, please feel free to share your stories with me.

Let me know what’s happening in your neighborhood, or community, and what you’d like to see covered.

One week down! Many more to go!