Celebrate 1 year out from Olympic Games in Paris with Canard à l’orange

DETROIT – Executive Chef Sean Force from The Statler in downtown Detroit joined Local 4 Wednesday morning to share some famous French cuisine including Canard à l’orange or orange duck. His recipe is below:

Roasted Duck - serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

1 Whole Duck

1 sprig of thyme

1/4 orange

1T Kosher Salt

1 Garlic clove

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Remove the innards from duck and reserve for another recipe. Stuff orange, thyme and garlic into cavity of duck, and season the inside of duck with ¼ of the salt. Using butchers’ twine, tie the legs together. Season outside of the duck with remaining salt. Place on a resting rack with a pan underneath and roast for 30 minutes. Reduce heat on oven to 300 and roast for an additional 2 hours. Remove from oven and let cool for 1 hour. Cut the duck in half and remove bones and cartilage. To serve reheat in a 425 degree oven until skin is crispy and duck is heated through. Serve with orange reduction.

Orange reduction

INGREDIENTS:

1 gallon orange juice

3oz Grand Marnier

1T butter

Reduce orange juice over medium high heat until the consistency of light maple syrup. Add Grand Marnier and whisk in butter. Serve hot.