Watch: Man surviving fall from bridge into river is truly unbelievable

People just don’t accidentally fall from bridges every day, and if they do, it’s normally not caught on a surveillance camera.

That happened earlier this month when a man fell from the Ambassador Bridge and into the Detroit River, prompting a rescue mission that the boaters were prepared for.

The man who fell lives in Windsor, Ontario, just on the other side of the Ambassador Bridge. He was doing maintenance on the bridge when he accidentally fell and crashed into the water.

The video shows witnesses running to J.W. Westcott Co. crews to ask for help.

The Westcott crews regularly practice man overboard drills and were prepared. They sprung into action and safely got the man out of the river.

The video is almost unbelievable to watch. If you look closely at the start of the video, you can see a splash in the water. You also get to see a witness tell the boat crew what happened, as well as the boat crew dive into action. You can absolutely tell this is something they have trained for.

At the end of the video, you can see a zoomed in version of the man falling into the river. It’s terrifying that this happened to him, but also remarkable that it was caught on camera. You almost can’t believe it until you’ve watched the video.

Thankfully, the rescue crew got to him in time and found him still conscious. They pulled him onto their boat and he was taken to a local hospital. He suffered a few broken bones from the fall, but other than that, he will make a full recovery. To say he is very lucky is an understatement.

You can watch the full video of the man falling from the bridge above.