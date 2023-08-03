72º
Join Insider

Features

Video: Officer helps couple with surprise delivery on road

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Video, Family, Medicine
A baby was delivered in a car in the middle of the road in Utah back in 2020. (via WSLS)

It’s not often that a car stops right in the middle of traffic.

But then again, this was an unusual circumstance that had one couple panicking.

This happened in 2020 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

In West Valley City, Utah, a car stopped and backed up traffic suddenly, which caused a police officer to go see what the problem was.

When arriving at the car that was blocking traffic, the officer encountered a visibly frantic man saying his wife was giving birth to their child in the car.

Watch the video above to see how the entire story unfolded.

Graham Media Group 2023

About the Author:

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

email