MIPics: Send in photos of storm damage, flooding in Metro Detroit

Severe storms caused flooding and power outages across Metro Detroit overnight into Friday morning.

More than 240,000 people are without power in Southeast Michigan. The weather is expected to be calmer on Friday, with some rain expected on Saturday in Metro Detroit.

davecrashlive This is at coyote Joe’s bar on Ryan just south of 22 mile in Shelby Township major flooding 46 minutes ago 0 Detroit

Obxmarkus Walled Lake. Pontoon and hoist completely flipped upside down during Thursday nights storm. 1 hour ago 0 Detroit

