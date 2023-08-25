69º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Features

MIPics: Send in photos of storm damage, flooding in Metro Detroit

More than 240K without power

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: MIPics
Storm damage in Monroe County on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

Severe storms caused flooding and power outages across Metro Detroit overnight into Friday morning.

More than 240,000 people are without power in Southeast Michigan. The weather is expected to be calmer on Friday, with some rain expected on Saturday in Metro Detroit.

---> Upload to MIPics here and be sure to let us know where you’re posting from

davecrashlive

This is at coyote Joe’s bar on Ryan just south of 22 mile in Shelby Township major flooding

0
Detroit
NS

Downed trees

0
Detroit
Obxmarkus

Walled Lake. Pontoon and hoist completely flipped upside down during Thursday nights storm.

0
Detroit

Our backyard morning of August 25, 2023

0
Detroit
Kell West

Beautiful lightning over Rochester Hills

0
Rochester Hills

---> More photos: Roads flooded, structures damaged after powerful storms move through Michigan

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter