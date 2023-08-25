Photos: Roads flooded, structures damaged after powerful storms move through Michigan

Storm damage in Frenchtown Township in Monroe County on Aug. 25, 2023.

Powerful storms moved across Michigan Thursday and left behind flooding and wind damage.

Photos of the aftermath of the storm show flooded roads, downed trees, and damaged structures.

More than 200,000 people are without power in Southeast Michigan. The weather is expected to be calmer on Friday, with some rain expected on Saturday in Metro Detroit.

Wayne County

Flooding in Trenton on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

Flooding on I-94 near Livernois Avenue in Wayne County on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

Storm damage in Gibraltar on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

Macomb County

Taiy Riverside apartments at Cass and Romeo Plank. That piece of wood you see is actually the handrail of a bridge that's roughly 3-4 feet tall 36 minutes ago 0 Clinton Township

Oakland County

2ManyCats Flooding on Evergreen Road at Winchester in Southfield. Utility pole blocking northbound lanes of Evergreen Road (left side of photo). 6 hours ago 0 Detroit

Washtenaw County

Monroe County

Storm damage in Monroe County on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

Storm damage in Frenchtown Township in Monroe County on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

Ingham County

The National Weather Service said a suspected tornado touched down near Livingston County on Thursday night.

The tornado was spotted around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, near Fowlerville and Williamston. It was moving east at 40 mph.

--> Read more: NWS: Tornado weakened as it crossed from Ingham County into Livingston County

Storm damage near Lansing on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

Storm damage near Lansing on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

Storm damage near Lansing on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)

Storm damage near Lansing on Aug. 25, 2023. (WDIV)