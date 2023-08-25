Photos: Roads flooded, structures damaged after powerful storms move through Michigan

Powerful storms moved across Michigan Thursday and left behind flooding and wind damage.
Photos of the aftermath of the storm show flooded roads, downed trees, and damaged structures.
More than 200,000 people are without power in Southeast Michigan. The weather is expected to be calmer on Friday, with some rain expected on Saturday in Metro Detroit.
Wayne County
Macomb County
Taiy
Riverside apartments at Cass and Romeo Plank. That piece of wood you see is actually the handrail of a bridge that's roughly 3-4 feet tall
Oakland County
2ManyCats
Flooding on Evergreen Road at Winchester in Southfield. Utility pole blocking northbound lanes of Evergreen Road (left side of photo).
Washtenaw County
Monroe County
Ingham County
The National Weather Service said a suspected tornado touched down near Livingston County on Thursday night.
The tornado was spotted around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, near Fowlerville and Williamston. It was moving east at 40 mph.
--> Read more: NWS: Tornado weakened as it crossed from Ingham County into Livingston County
